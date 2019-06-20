Charlotte Rowena Fay, of Still Point Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. She was 71. Born on May 9, 1948 in Reno, Nevada, daughter of the late Michael Z. and Charlotte (Anderson) Fay. Most recently, Rowena served the past 15 years as a co-director for the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. After high school, she joined the Allegheny Franciscans for several years. She was educated and went on to work as a Registered Nurse at Our Lady of Lords Hospital in New Jersey. She earned her BA and MA degrees from Widener University in Chester, PA. She also worked at St. Christopher's Hospital and worked most of her nursing career at Children's Hospital both of Philadelphia, PA. She spent 10 years at New Skete in Cambridge until settling at her beloved Still Point. Rowena also sang soprano in the Battenkill Chorale for 20 years. She absolutely loved people and loved being outdoors either splitting wood or tending to her lilies and gardens at Still Point. Her beloved dogs Buster and Nikko were always close by her. Survivors include her siblings, Michael (Patricia) Fay of Smethport, PA, Roberta Fay Schrubb of Runnemede, NJ, Nancy (Stanton) Higley of Middleton, OH and Margaret (Ken) Johnson of Cherry Hill, NJ; her sisters in Christ, Sr. Nicole (Cheryl) St. John and Sr. Anne Leger. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Judy Triplett. There will be a celebration of Rowena's life at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat at a later date. Those wishing to remember Rowena in a special way are asked to send donations to the Still Point Interfaith Retreat, 20 Still Point Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary