Charlotte Smith of Sylvia Lane, Amsterdam, NY, passed away at River Ridge Living Center on Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 after a brief struggle. Charlotte Elizabeth was born on March 28, 1930 in Johnstown, NY, daughter of the late Julia Makovsky and Louis Wiesner. She worked in their corner confectionary store, graduated from Johnstown High School, then earned a BA degree from the College of St. Rose and an MA from SUNY Albany. She initially put her math skills to work along with engineers in General Electric's Guided Missile Department, only leaving to give birth to and raise her daughter. Charlotte later taught math at Theodore Roosevelt Jr High / Lynch Middle School, working alongside her husband and many friends. Charlotte attended church faithfully. Watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune regularly and enjoyed Aprils in Arizona immensely. She dearly loved dogs, the backyard bunnies and birds and Cappies coffee ice cream. Traveling, shopping, and a leisurely lunch out were the good times. Charlotte was predeceased in January of 2016 by John Smith, her husband of nearly 63 years, her parents, and a sister and niece Mary and Patty Montuoro. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jacqueline Smith of Amsterdam, NY; one brother, Louis (Joanne) Wiesner of Johnstown, three nieces and three nephews. There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Thursday morning January 30, 2020 at 11:15 at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Charlotte's name may be made to Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection, c/o News 10 ABC, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY 12204 or Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Arrangements are by the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020