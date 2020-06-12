Chelsea L. Henderson,33, passed away on Tuesday evening June 9th at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Niskayuna, Chelsea was the daughter of Kenneth and Nona (Bauman) Henderson of Scotia. A 2005 honors graduate of Scotia Glenville, Chelsea attended Schenectady County Community College. A former manager and clerk for the Price Chopper in Glenville, she was a former member of the Salvation Army. Beside her parents Ken and Nona, Chelsea is survived by her son, Brydon Henderson and her brother Ian Henderson both of Scotia, her grandparents, James and Dorothy Bauman of Gulfport, FL and Raymond and Lily Henderson of Schenectady and many aunts and uncles. All services will be private for Chelsea. Interment will be in Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, NY To leave a message of condolence please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 12, 2020.