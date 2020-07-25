Cheryl Anne Beaton, 69, of Venice, passed away at Venice Regional Bayfront Health following complications from surgery. Born in Bulawayo, South Africa, on March 27th, 1951 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alma (Ainsworth) Beaton. Cheryl and her brother Robbie emigrated to the United States with their parents, who were originally from Scotland, in 1958. Cheryl is survived by her sons, Sean (Deb) McCaffrey and Danny (Ashley) McCaffrey, her brother, Martin (Rhona) Beaton, sister, Mary Werner, granddaughters, Cora and Maddie McCaffrey and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl loved all kinds of music, was extremely talented and enjoyed all kinds of crafting and cooking. She was a member of the of Daughters of Scotia, Lady MacRae Lodge for 15 years, serving as Treasurer for several years. A lover of football; she was a lifelong fan of the "Purple People Eaters", the Minnesota Vikings. Cheryl was an RN who enjoyed her time as traveling nurse, most recently working in Florida Gulf Coast area. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store