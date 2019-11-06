|
|
Cheryl L. Mauceri, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 4, 2019, following a long illness. Born and raised in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Tryon) Ariel and was a graduate of Linton High School, Class of 1966. On December 2, 1967, Cheryl married the love of her life, Tom Mauceri. The two started a family and Cheryl worked tirelessly to raise their five children and provide a safe and loving home. When her children were grown, Cheryl took employment as a CNA with the Glendale Home in Glenville. She enjoyed a career of over 17 years, retiring in 2010. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening her wild flowers in the yard, bowling, and loved arts and crafts, especially ceramics. Above all else, Cheryl loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, always with a joke at the ready to make them laugh. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom Mauceri; her children, Stephen (Monique) Mauceri and their children, Shelbi, Jake and Olivia, Marsha (Joe) D'Arton and their children, Matthew, Joshua, Elizabeth and Nathanial, Thomas (Jessica) Mauceri and their children, Thomas Jr., Gavin and Stephen, Jason (Melissa) Mauceri and their children, Anthony, Johnathon and Haley, and Jessica (Daniel) Keary and their children, Alexander, Savannah and Daniel III; and by one great-granddaughter, Matalie-Ray. She is also survived by a brother, Harold Ariel, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Friends and family may call 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Cheryl's name to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019