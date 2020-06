Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl N. Sullivan, 72, died June 25. Memorial/Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 4th 2020 at 4 p.m. Location: 790 Hudson River Road in Mechanicville. sanvidgefuneralhome.com

