Chris P. Dafniotis, 89, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Born Christos Panagiotis Dafniotis in Amykles-Sparta, Greece, he was the son of the late Panagiotis and Antonia (Antonakos) Dafniotis. After completing his military service and working in his hometown for a few years, he immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1957, where he worked as a mechanic. In 1960 after receiving his U.S. citizenship he settled in Schenectady N.Y. where he met his wife Joanne. He worked at Selected Meat Packers, the Pleasant Valley Meat Packing company, and as the chef at Brandywine Diner where he eventually retired after many years of employment. Chris was a warm and loving Pappou who took great pride in his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow up. He loved gardening, spending time with family and friends, and his annual trip to Greece. His is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Joanne Dafniotis; his daughter Antonia Kananis of Latham, N.Y., his son Peter (Vicki) Dafniotis of Watervliet, N.Y.; his beloved grandchildren: Lea (Shaun) Miller, Evan Kananis, Joanna, Victoria and Christina Dafniotis; brothers John Dafniotis (Sparta, Greece), Louis Dafniotis (Garden City, N.Y.), sister Vicki Skiadas (Tarpon Springs, F.L.); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Dafniotis and sister Anna Savouras. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Arrangements are under the direction of Glenville Funeral Home of Scotia-Glenville. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. May Chris's memory be eternal.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.