Christel Tomlinson, 77, of Scotia, passed away Sept. 17, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Worcester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward Martin Thompson and Elsie M. Jobmann. Christel was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High and attended Albany Med Nursing School and SCCC. She went on to work as a Senior Certified Nurse's Assistant at Glendale County Home for 28 years until retirement in 1998. Christel was a generous and genuine woman. She was proud to have built a beautiful family , full of laughter and love. She was a loving mother to Paul H. (Susan) Tomlinson, Scotia, the late Donald E. Tomlinson, Debra Ann (Ken) Novak, Broadalbin and Susan (Philip) Marra, Rotterdam; beloved sister to the late Hanna Alvord and best friend and sister to Ruth Thompson, Broadalbin. She is survived by nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces, including Mickey and Heather, who she was close to . She will be especially missed by her friends the Kopczynski family and the Vandenburg family. A service will be held graveside on Wednesday at 12 pm at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Rd, Rotterdam. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville, NY, 12078. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
.