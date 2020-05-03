Heaven welcomed a special angel, probably the best angel ever, we Love You Mom, Grandma, we couldn't have asked for a better mom, mother-in-law, grandma or great grandma (gi gi) we're going to miss you dearly, we love you with all our hearts. Rest in peace until we meet again xxxooo. Christina Anna Treis Goudard age 101, 9 months, 9 days, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Pattersonville, NY with her family at her side. Christina was born on July 17, 1918 and raised in Schenectady, NY She was the daughter of Mary Quinn Treis and John F. Treis and was the baby of 13 children. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1936 she worked at the General Electric. In 1949 she moved to Clifton Park, NY with her husband Frank J. Goudard where they raised their six children until his death on November 27, 1963. She worked many years for F. Jacobson & Sons shirt factory in Albany. As a floor supervisor, until their closure in 1965. She then proceeded to work at Cluett & Peabody in Troy, NY and Barclay Home products in Cohoes. After, she worked for Phalens restaurant in Clifton Park and O.D. Heck in Niskayuna. Finally deciding to retire around 68 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, her daughter-in-law, Marlene, son-in-law, Jerry and her grandson, Frankie; her sisters, Eva Gray, Barbara Perry, Marie Fox and brother, John Treis. She is survived by her six children, Frank Goudard (Punky), Mary Harwood (Jerry deceased), Jean Herbert (Mike), Paul Goudard (Julia), Joyce Darnell (Terry) and Denise Fox (Bill). Also, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Community Hospice especially devoted Nurse Craig Supernant, her Chaplain Emily Otto, especially wound nurse Maggie Poole and all hospice personnel that had a hand in her care. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Schenectady, NY with interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in July 17, 2020. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 3, 2020.