Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home
Christina A. Vozikas


1927 - 2020
Christina A. Vozikas Obituary
Mrs. Christina A. Vozikas, age 93, of Gloversville, died Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital Nursing Home. She was born February 8, 1927 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late George and Camille Koulas Charkalis. She was employed as a food processor at the former Gloversville Candy Kitchen for many years. She was a member of Sts. Theodorii Greek Orthodox Church. Christina is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Snyder (John) of Gloversville and Georgia Mead of Augusta, GA; three grandchildren, Audra Scribner, Christopher Mead and Gina Mead; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Gus Charkalis; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of over 49 years, George Vozikas; a brother, James Charkalis and a sister, Maria Trikoukas. A private visitation and service was held at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Interment followed at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Nathan Littauer Foundation, 99 E. State St; Gloversville, NY 12078. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020
