Christina M. Rossi, 64, of Amsterdam, entered into eternal life Saturday morning October 19, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1955 in Cooperstown, and was the daughter of the late Houser and Helen (Hunt) Becker. Christina is survived by her loving husband whom she married on August 11, 2000, Eugene Rossi of Amsterdam; two sons, Greg Hollister Jr; and Matthew Hollister both of Amsterdam. Four brothers, Joseph Becker, George Becker, Charlie Becker, and Jimmy Becker, and also by her loving grandchild, Samantha Hollister. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harvey, Howie, and a sister, Rose. During her lifetime she enjoyed spending time with her loving family, and in her spare time she enjoyed gardening, and decorating around the house. Christina also loved helping her husband and son with the paper route that they all held here in Amsterdam delivering papers to almost the whole community. She loved her church the Calvary Assembly of God Church here in Amsterdam, and especially enjoyed serving at the many events the church hosted. Relatives and friends are invited and may attend the calling hours for Christina on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 200 Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., where then a 11:30 a.m. Service of Remembrance will take place with Pastor Siegfried Ignecia, and burial will follow in the family plot of the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Christina may be made to the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi, Bellinger Family Funeral Homes, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019