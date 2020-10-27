Christina M. Spany, 89, of Schenectady, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Spany. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she was an executive secretary, at the General Electric Company for several years. Christina was the loving sister of the lates, Julia, Wilamena, Mary, John, Joseph, and Cyril. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.