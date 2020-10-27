1/
Christina M. Spany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina M. Spany, 89, of Schenectady, passed away on October 22, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Spany. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she was an executive secretary, at the General Electric Company for several years. Christina was the loving sister of the lates, Julia, Wilamena, Mary, John, Joseph, and Cyril. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved