Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace River Baptist Church
478 Berry St
Punta Gorda, FL
Interment
Following Services
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Port Charlotte, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Polk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Ann Polk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Ann Polk Obituary
Christine Ann Polk, 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida, entered eternity with Jesus on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home in Port Charlotte. Christine was born June 17, 1947 to the late Raymond and Helen Schwartz in Schenectady, New York. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for many years on the brain injury unit at Sunnyview Hospital. She moved to Florida with her family nearly 20 years ago. She is survived by her loving family, her wonderful husband of 54 years, Richard E. Polk of Port Charlotte; two cherished daughters, Lisa Christine (William) Knight of Tampa, FL and Lynn Marie (William) Rhein of Port Charlotte; her two precious grandchildren, Ashlyn and William Rhein; a sister, Karen (David) Tanner of Bradenton, FL, sister-in-law Pamela Franklin of New York and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: PGIGreenThumbs.org or Peaceriverbaptistfl.org Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -