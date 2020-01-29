Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christine D'Alessandro Obituary
Christine D'Alessandro, 67, passed away at her home in Ballston Spa on January 20, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Ernest D'Alessandro and Anna D'Alessandro (Fiorillo). Christine was also the life partner of the late Dr. Carol Ann Salvatore. Christine was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. She graduated from college and was a Master Chef. She worked as a Culinary Arts Teacher at the Capital Region BOCES from which she retired. Christine is survived by her sister, Maggie D'Alessandro, her brother, John D'Alessandro (Janice), her nephews David Prusecki (Sonni), Dan Prusecki, Nicholas D'Alessandro (Julie), Zachary D'Alessandro and Alex D'Alessandro, and her great-niece, Mariah Prusecki. Christine is also survived by several relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. Those who wish to remember Christine in a special way may make a contribution in her memory to . For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
