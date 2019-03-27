Christine "Chris" E. Bogert, 87, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Kingsway Nursing Home. Born on March 13, 1932 in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Lillian C. (Clark) Bogert. Chris was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School (1950) and Mildred Elley Secretarial School. She retired from General Electric Company after 45 years as an Administrative Assistant. Chris enjoyed watching sports especially figure skating, gymnastics and basketball, and she also enjoyed her summers at Great Sacandaga Lake with her family. In addition to her parents, Chris was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Simone. Survivors include her loving brother, William "Bill" Bogert and sister-in-law, Bonnie of Niskayuna and several nieces and nephews. Chris was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Amsterdam. The family would like to thank The Community Hospice team and also the staff at Kingsway Arms & Kingsway Manor for their care given to Chris. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's name may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary