|
|
The angels took Christine "Chrissy" Hughes, 51, of Clifton Park, to heaven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. While she left us too soon, it gives us peace to know that she is finally free of the chronic pain that she struggled with for so many years, and she is now in peace. Christine's family meant everything to her. She leaves behind her heartbroken parents, James and Elaine Hughes, who will forever miss hearing her say "I love you", like she did every single day, without fail, since she learned the words. She adored her nephews, Jim and Michael Hughes, and they will miss hearing their Aunt Chris affectionately call them her "Buddies". Chris had immense admiration for Michael, and was so proud that he was her brother. She will be remembered as a warm, kind and loving sister by Michael and Sheryl Hughes. Christine's faith was strong. She attended Sunday mass at St. Edward's with her Dad every week, and enjoyed opporunities to volunteer at church whenever she could. A gathering will be held on Monday, February 24, at 10 a.m. in the day chapel, with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m., at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, in Clifton Park. Chrissy had a special place in her heart for God's creatures, and seeing them would surely bring out her sweetest smile. The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to a local senior dog rescue; The Mr. Mo Project, 641 Grooms Road #235, Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065 or by going to www.mrmoproject.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020