Mrs. Christine M. Menge, 93, of Hagaman, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the EL Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam surrounded by her loving family. Born in Amsterdam, NY on October 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Peter and Marion E. Stangle Snyder. She was a lifelong area resident and was a graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School in the 1943. During World War II, she worked as "Rosie the Riveter" working hard at General Electric as a welder to help the war effort and then teletype operator in the 1950s. Christine then was elected as the Town of Amsterdam Town Clerk in 1960 and went on to become the first woman Montgomery County Clerk in 1975, retiring in 1990. Christine was a communicant of St. Stephen's Church in Hagaman, NY, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Amsterdam BPW and was their Woman of the year in the 1980s and was a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, quilting and gardening. She married Herbert D. Menge Sr. on September 2, 1946. He passed away on December 20, 1967. Survivors include her daughter, Linda (James) Andrus and son, Herbert (Ann) Menge of Hagaman, NY. Eight cherished grandchildren, David VanDeusen, Eric (Deborah) VanDeusen, Chris (Nicole) Menge, Andy (Toni) Menge, Matt (Meghan) Menge and Josh Menge, Aaron Robinson and Justin Robinson. Great-grandchildren, Samantha, Christian J , Logan, Tierney, Emma, Avery and Christian E. Sisters-in-law, Hulda James and Darlene Barker, many nieces and nephews also survive. Christine was predeceased by her beloved children, Mary Clare Bullock in 1997 and Peter Menge in 2000. She was also predeceased by her brother, Richard Snyder and sister, Virginia Hesler. The family would like to thank the staff on second floor of E.L. Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility for their love and care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Stephen's Church, 46 N. Pawling St., Hagaman, NY, with Father O. Robert DeMartinis presiding. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Stephen's Church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the funeral mass. Interment will be in Hagaman Mills Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019