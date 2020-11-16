1/
Christine M. Parillo
Christine Parillo, 100, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Rotterdam, NY she was the daughter of the late James DeMidio and Teresa Frisco DeMidio. She was married to Joseph Parillo for 58 years. During World War II, Christine worked for General Electric as a metal worker. She was fiercely independent but supported the political and fraternal activities of her very-involved husband for decades. She loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and would attribute her long life (though she denied being 100) to her healthy diet. She mowed her lawn and shoveled her drive into her nineties. Her family will also remember her excellent cooking and the famous Parillo 4th of July picnics. She is survived by her children; Rosemari Kerwin, Jack (Cindy) Parillo, and Joseph (Alicja) Parillo, her grandchildren; Daniel (Suzanne Elbeze) Kerwin, David Parillo, Elizabeth (Steven) Mery, Michael (Allie) Parillo, and Kathleen Parillo, her 3 great-grandchildren, her sister, Helena Fiorillo, and many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Teresa, her husband, Joseph, and six brothers and sisters. Services for Christine will be held privately by the family. She will be laid to rest in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit www.DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 16, 2020.
