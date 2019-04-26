Christine Mary "Tina" Barber, a longtime resident of Schenectady, NY, died Tuesday the 23rd of April after battling a longterm illness. Tina was born in 1953 in Bennington, VT, to the late Robert J. and Isabelle Dailey-Barber. Tina was a graduate of the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology. She continued her education at the State University of New York, Albany, where she received a bachelor's degree in Social Work. She was employed as a computer operator for Bank of America in Beverly Hills, CA, before returning to Schenectady to be near family. Tina will be forever remembered by her three surviving siblings, Robert J. (Patricia) Barber, of Voorheesville, NY, Casey (Richard) Barber-Deschauer, of Menomonee Falls, WI and Mary Beth (Jeffrey) Barber-Mothersell, of Geneseo, NY. She is also survived by her two nephews, Richie Deschauer and Trevor Mothersell; her niece, Jessica Mothersell, and by her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in memory of Tina may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary