Christine McCormick, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Oxford, England on December 19, 1942, she was the daughter of John and Daisy Lewis. She came to the United States in 1969. Christine worked at Spa Cleaners in Ballston Spa for 19 years, retiring in 2008. She attended Saratoga Chapel in Ballston Lake. Christine enjoyed working out with the Silver Sneakers group at the YMCA. Christine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald; daughter, Lisa Dowen and her husband, Duane of Saratoga Springs; son, Wayne McCormick and his fiancée, Megan Squires of Ballston Spa; grandson, Levi; and her sister, Jackie and family in England. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Marilyn Clements and Cheryl Butler for their loving friendship and care that made it possible for Christine to maintain her independence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The City Mission of Schenectady or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019