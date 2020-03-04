The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map

Christine R. Beswick


1948 - 2020
Christine R. Beswick Obituary
Christine R. Beswick, 71, longtime resident of Schenectady, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her devoted husband at her side. Born on July 24, 1948 in Tupper Lake, NY, Christine's family was most dear to her. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Norris Beswick; her children, Norris (Kelly) Beswick II of Colonie, Ruth (Nick) Briere of Oregon and step-daughter, Heather (David) Katz of Florida. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Mason Beswick, Sylvia Acquasanta and Joshua Katz, who brought everlasting joy to her life. A calling hour will be Thursday 1 to 2 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A graveside service will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
