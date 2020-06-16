Christine "Tina" Raines
Christine "Tina" (Guerrera) Raines, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie Guerrera. Tina was predeceased by her husband, Carl Raines. A homemaker most of her life, Tina enjoyed cooking, baking, dachshunds, and playing cards with friends. She was an avid reader and writer, and loved to play bingo. "BINGO!" She is survived by her children, Crystal Raines (William Ferguson), John Raines and Timothy (Sarah) Raines; her siblings, Sammy (Deborah) Guerrera Sr., Karen Edson (Michael Altieri) and David (Mona) Guerrera; her grandchildren, Shawn Raines, Anthony Raines and Briana Ferguson; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Tina is also survived by cherished longtime family friends, Tara and Tiara Heppelle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
