Christine Sledziewski, 69, of Glenville passed away peacefully on August 25th surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves behind her two sons Craig Sledziewski and Benjamin Sledziewski III, along with his wife Linda and granddaughter Alexis. Also she leaves her grandson Benjamin Sledziewski IV and his wife Kariann. As she wished, there will be no services held at this time. Instead, a memorial contribution can be made in her honor to Community Hospice of Schenectady.



