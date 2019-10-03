|
Christine Wickham Pattee, 84, passed away peacefully in her home in Scotia on the morning of Saturday, September 28th. Known more commonly by her middle name, Mary, she was born and raised in Schenectady, NY. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and later spent time working for NY Telephone before starting a family with her husband, Bill. Mary always recognized the beauty in the world around her. The love she had for her family was unparalleled and instantly uplifting. She adored animals both in and out of her home, always making sure to feed the nearby birds and rabbits and always with a dog beside her to love and care for. She also loved gardening and caring for the many flowers that grew around her yard. Some of her favorite activities included completing crossword puzzles and playing rummy with her family (which she seldom lost.) She routinely fixed tea at noon, always sticking with Red Rose and always putting out milk and sugar to accompany it. Mary always hosted holidays for the family that would in turn create warm and fond memories for years to come. She was an eager host, an unmatched cook, and an unwavering source of love and support. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her son, Larry. She is survived by her children, Bradley Pattee and Janine (Frank Stekeur) Pattee, her grandchildren, Adina Mossa; Lydia Mossa; Olivia Pattee; William Pattee, and her great-grandchildren, Ethan; Seth; Riley; and Amelia.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019