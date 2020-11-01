1/1
Christopher Alan Halstead
Christopher Alan Halstead, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1974 in Schenectady, NY to loving parents Joseph "Alan" and Judith V. Halstead. He was a graduate of Guilderland High School and received his master's degree in accounting. Chris's career path as a CPA in corporate accounting allowed him to work for many prestigious companies and travel the world. He had an artistic passion and was gifted with open minded creativity. He was known as a kind soul who always put his friends and family first. He is survived by his loving mother Judy, siblings Barbara (Rudd) Hubbell and Diane (Pat) Allen and several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Chris was predeceased by his father, Alan Halstead. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ballston Center Church, 58 Charlton Rd, Ballston Spa, NY. For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a livestream post on Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook page. Interment will be in Sweetman Cemetery, Charlton NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Christopher's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
