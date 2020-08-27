Christopher "Chris" J. Bove, 62, of Lithia, Florida recently passed away on August 11th after fighting a very long and courageous battle due to complications of diabetes. Chris was born in Rutland, Vermont and is the son of Rose A. Bove and the late John C. Bove. He graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville, Md and is a 1980 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh where he majored in communications. He had a love for playing drums and bass guitar while in school and practiced with his band in the family garage. Chris worked for WRGB in Niskayuna for many years until he moved to Florida, where he worked for CBS in Tampa. Chris loved his job and was devastated when unable to work at such a young age due to his illness. For those of you that knew Chris, he was the first person you would call when there was a repair needed or problem to be solved. You never had to ask twice and there was nothing too difficult or outside his wheelhouse. If you needed the help, he was there to fix it no matter what! He truly loved helping others. At the young age of 18, Chris was considered the man of the house to his four younger siblings after losing his dad. Although Chris lived in Florida the last 20 years, his heart remained loyal to New York and the Yankees. He was their number one fan and enjoyed taunting his two younger brothers, over very long phone calls, who supported that team from Boston. Chris will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Nicholas Bove of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Lindsay Bove of St. Petersburg, Fl, grandson Nico, and his loving wife, Gale Bove of Lithia, Fl, who took care of Chris up until the end; brothers Jay (Kathleen) Bove of East Greenbush, Peter (Kathy) Bove of Ballston Lake; sisters Sue (Mike) Wilkie of Pittsburg, PA and Carla (Johnny) Zambri of Congers, NY. Chris is also survived by his mom, Rose Bove of Congers, NY. who will deeply miss her NY Yankee watching sidekick. Chris is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no public visitation, a family gathering to celebrate Chris's life will take place over the Christmas holiday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store