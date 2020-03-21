|
Christopher J. Boyer, 19, passed away suddenly at Ellis Hospital on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by many family and friends. Chris was born in Schenectady a son of Joseph and April Gabree Boyer. He was a graduate of Schenectady High School and anticipated attending SCCC. Chris formerly worked at Wireless Hope and Burger King. Chris was a talented IT guy who enjoyed working with and fixing computers for his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always there when anyone needed him. In keeping with his need to help everyone, Chris was transported on Tuesday from the ICU to the operating room at Ellis Hospital in an Honor Walk, donating his organs and tissue to those in need. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard Boyer, Joseph Gabree and Janice Stewart and his aunt Sue. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers, Dylan, Joseph, Richard and Audley Boyer; sisters, Corrina Boyer, Amber (Timothy) Dalland, and Jade; his fiancé, Kala Tillman; niece and nephews, Athena, Austin, Alex and Timmy; grandmother, LaiLani Pink and many friends. For those who wish to attend, services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Sunday from 10am to 5 p.m. For those who wish to implement social distancing, only staff will be in the building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chris's family will be present at the funeral home from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020