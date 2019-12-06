|
|
Christopher J. Fagan, Jr., 64, of Niskayuna passed away on December 4, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). He was born in Albany on October 2, 1955, grew up in Troy and attended Catholic Central High School then Colgate University (77), where he met his wife, Kathy. Immediately after college, Chris and Kathy lived in Europe, where he played professional basketball in Amsterdam, Holland, Ajaccio, Corsica and Fougeres, France. Once back in the States, he held several jobs in finance and banking before joining forces with his brother Dennis at Fagan Associates in Troy. Chris was up for any pick-up or league game he could find and for several decades he graced local courts with one of the sweetest shots around. In 2016, the first symptoms of ALS sidelined him for good. While basketball was important, his reason for being was raising his daughters, Ryan and Kate, alongside Kathy. On any given day he could be found timing Ryan's splits for track and cross country or helping Kate with the mechanics of her three-point shot, or just playing board games or taking them for ice cream cones. His grit and perseverance, along with sense of humor and playfulness, impacted his daughters and everyone around him. Every Sunday without fail would find Chris, along with Kathy, attacking the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle (in ink, of course). His notebooks, filled with daily workout statistics, and journals listing all the books he had read -- ratings included -- are a testament to his spirit of accomplishment; his love of brisk Adirondack hikes and bird-watching from the deck in Bolton Landing a testament to his love of nature. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Crowley Fagan; his daughters, Ryan Pandolfini (Mike) and Kate Fagan (Kathryn); his grandchildren, Henry and Francesca Pandolfini and five brothers and sisters, Anne Fitch (Robert), Elizabeth Wilkes (Barton), Dennis Fagan (Carolyn), Michael Fagan (Dianne) and Mary Schongar (William). He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Chris was predeceased by his mother, Frances Rose Fagan (Kosakowski), and father, Christopher J. Fagan, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the McLoughlin and Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's memory may be made to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center in Albany or the Eleanor and Lou Gehrig ALS Center at Columbia University. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019