Mr. Christopher M. Watson, 73, of Palatine Bridge, New York died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, following complications from heart surgery. Born on April 22, 1947 in Ilion, NY, he was the son of Robert Watson and Carol Gros Watson. He was a graduate of Canajoharie High School, Class of 1965 and was a lifelong area resident. He and his partner started WW Custom Clad over 40 years ago. It's still being run as a family business today. On February 17, 1968 in Johnstown, NY, Christopher was married to Margaret Jeffers. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Watson; daughter, Nicole Simonian and Richard; grandson and best-friend, Jake Baxter; sister, Pamela Waner; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:00PM at The Chapel of Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, Inc., 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 1:00-3:00PM at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Mr. Christopher M. Watson may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program-F, 501 St. Jude Place, TN 38105-1905. Please sign the online guestbook for Mr. Watson at www.houghtalingandsmith.com
.