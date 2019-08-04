|
|
Chuck S. Bartoletti, 78, of Gladstone Circle, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the loving care of his family. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Caledonia, PA and was the son of the late Charlie and Ruth Spencer Bartoletti. He was a graduate of Bennetts Valley High School in Weedville, PA, received a bachelor's degree from Penn State University and master's degree from RPI in Troy, both in Nuclear Physics. Chuck retired from KAPL in Niskayuna where he had been a Nuclear Engineer for 40 years. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers, NY. He married Sandra Blessel, the love of his life, in 1963, who survives him. Chuck was devoted to his family and loved being outdoors fishing and boating on Lake George. He was curious, smart, funny, optimistic, and spread joy and laughter wherever he went. He loved to travel with his and Sandy's lifelong childhood friends and to visit his children around the country. Chuck is also survived by his sons, Michael Bartoletti and wife Melissa, Jeffrey Bartoletti and partner Edgardo Porratta, and Dave Bartoletti and husband Joel Wheeler, as well as by his adored grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, and Allie and his sister, Betty Ann Forsyth. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Memorial contributions may be made to , St. Jude's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38105-1942. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019