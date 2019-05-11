Cicero P. Madelone, age 92, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in Albany, with his loving family by his side. Born in Schenectady on December 22, 1926 to the late Nicholas Madelone and Antionette Sarzillo. Peter enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 during WWII. He served as a First Class Seaman on the LST 335 from 1943-1945, for his dedicated service he was honored as a recipient of a letter of recognition from Senator Hugh Farley, for his involvement in the Normandy Invasion. During his enlistment Peter learned the barbering trade, when he was honorably discharged, Peter attended Vaughan Barbering School in NYC where he received his Master Barbering License. He worked at Gemette's Barber Shop in Scotia and then he opened and operated his own barbershop named Edgewood Barber Shop AKA Madelone's Hair Artistry in Rotterdam from 1951 until it closed in 2016. Peter loved his work as a barber and his customers he appreciated very much, he enjoyed boating, camping, and taking long drives but most of all spending his time with his family. Peter was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mafalda Buonanno Madelone and his four brothers. Survived by his sisters, Carmella and Maryjane; his sons, David (Sally), Paul (Anne), Kevin (Elizabeth), Steven (Tara Barthelmas) Madelone and his daughter, Maria (John McMurphy) Madelone-Dodge; grandchildren, Joe, Nick, Krissy, Jeffrey, Kelly, Bernie, Kevin Jr., and Sophia and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Darian, Dawson, Lylarose, Gracie and Jaelynn and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY 12303. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205. Graveside services with full military honors will follow on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Cyril & Method Cemetery on Duanesburg Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Foundation or the American Diabetes Foundation. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 11, 2019