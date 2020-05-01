Claire Lois "Claire" Racicot
Claire Lois Racicot, "Miss Claire", Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to many, passed on peacefully surrounded by her loving family directly at her side. She had the most beautiful soul, kind gentle spirit, and a lifelong dedication to changing other people's lives. It was our honor to love and care for her during her long courageous battle with breast cancer. She fought not only for herself but so her family could enjoy more quality time with her and quality time is what she provided for all. She was the Iconic Matriarch of her large family (whether blood or not). She would drop little gems of knowledge along the way, many of which we live by and even recite. Things like "put one foot in front of the other" during a hard time or "Plant a seed, give it a little water, nurture it and one day it will turn into something great" A born caregiver she provided love and care to many foster children throughout the years. She worked to help babies in Schoharie, started and ran, for over a decade, Troy's "Kids Night Out", which provided vital life skills, a hot meal and love to inner city children. She helped adults with a disability, navigate life in the Wildwood Programs. Lastly and possibly her greatest passion, was her absolute dedication to volunteering at the Bethesda House in Schenectady, where she was always affectionately known as "Miss Claire". Survived by her loving children, Cindy (Mike) Marsche`, Ron (Jen) Racicot, Julia (Ed) Sheroka, Matt Racicot, Ernie Langenwalter (Mary-Jean) and her children's father, Ron Racicot. Predeceased by her son Daniel Racicot and Kim Muller. Grandchildren include Megan Marsche` (Jamile Murtagh), Shane (Jennifer) Marsche`, Alica Sheroka, Michele (Lucas) Morales and Christina Kilby. Great Grandchildren include Mason, Madison, Jada, Alivia, Avery, Aiden, Lilyanne, Ethan, Lucas Jr., and Baby Morales due 8/11 (Claire's birthday). Beloved siblings include, Kathy (Doug) Hess, Paul (Patty) Gutmann and Tracy (Reid) Creque. Special Cousins, Nieces and Nephews include, Crystal (Nick), Sam and Ava D'Alessandro, Jason (Maureen) Townsend, and Dennis (Sharon) Wieland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claire's honor to the Bethesda House 834 State St., Schenectady, NY 12308, One of her most special places. Due to covid, there will be no immediate public services. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. A beautiful wake was held at her daughters' home for her immediate family. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes
1867 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 344-5348
