Claire M. Lolik of Glenville, New York passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Claire was born April 17, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York to the late Stephen and Mary Plis Kolanowski. She was a graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School and resided in Amsterdam until moving to Glenville over 70 years ago. Mrs. Lolik was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Lolik, her sister Stella Cionek and brother Mack Kolanoski. She is survived by her son, Stephen Lee Lolik and daughter-in-law Mary Lolik. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private for immediate family. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020