Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejczak Funeral Home - Amsterdam
200 Church Street
Amsterdam, NY 12010
518 843-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Lolik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire M. Lolik


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire M. Lolik Obituary
Claire M. Lolik of Glenville, New York passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Claire was born April 17, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York to the late Stephen and Mary Plis Kolanowski. She was a graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School and resided in Amsterdam until moving to Glenville over 70 years ago. Mrs. Lolik was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Lolik, her sister Stella Cionek and brother Mack Kolanoski. She is survived by her son, Stephen Lee Lolik and daughter-in-law Mary Lolik. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private for immediate family. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Amsterdam. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -