Claire S. Beaudoin, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2020. She was a sweet and loving mother, grandmother and devout Catholic who attended daily Mass. Born in Cohoes, NY she was the daughter of the late Maximilien and Bernadette Hamelin Giroux. Claire married her beloved late husband, Edward Beaudoin on December 29, 1957. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, playing card games, reading and vacations to the ocean. Above all, Claire cherished the time she spent with her family—especially her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Edward H. Beaudoin Jr. and Raymond J. Beaudoin; three daughters Carolyn L. Greenland, Donna M. Schensul and Catherine A. Beaudoin. She was "Mimi" to nine grandchildren, Michael Bullock, Daniel Beaudoin, Robert Beaudoin, Lillian Beaudoin, Sarah Beaudoin, Madelyn Beaudoin, Grace Beaudoin, Kristin Beaudoin and Ian Greenland. She is also survived by her sisters Angel Spickler and Bernice Atchinson, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Edward H. Beaudoin and her siblings Germaine Mazur, Germain Giroux, Jean Paul Giroux, Jacques Giroux, Fernand Giroux, Michael Giroux, Denise Giroux, Donald Giroux, Irene Ballard and Lorraine Billings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private for the family on Monday May 18, 2020. Claire will be laid to rest beside her husband Edward at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford, NY. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.
