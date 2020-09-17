Clara Batzinger

Clara Topka Batzinger, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Clara was born in Glenville on June 12, 1924 the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Zadrozny) Topka. She attended a one-room school house on Washout Road for 8 grades and graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School, class of 1942. She enjoyed many class reunions. Clara became the main planter and waterer of the Batzinger Rainbow Gardens and Greenhouses for over twenty years. She joined the West Glenville Volunteer Fire Company as one of five first time female "Fire Fighters" in the department, where she was also active in the Fire Auxiliary Group. Clara was a member of the Scotia-Glenville Senior Citizens Center. She especially enjoyed the lunches, trips, friendships, and BINGO. But at the top of things she most enjoyed were the very loud family card games. Clara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred W. Batzinger; son, Henry; siblings, Irene, Joseph and William. She is survived by her loving daughters, Susan, Rita and Ann; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Baptist Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and kindness to Clara during her stay with them. Services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Albany Street, Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life with church services and a gatherings will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated in memory of Clara to West Glenville Volunteer Fire Company, 2024 W Glenville Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or Scotia-Glenville Food Pantry, PO Box 2360, Scotia, NY 12302.





