Clara G. Getty

Clara G. Getty Obituary
Clara G. Getty, 85, of Schenectady, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born in Schenectady on February 6, 1934 and is the daughter of the late Agostino and Filomena Campriello. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Kristen) Getty, and Amy (Paul) Ricci. A grandso,n Matthew (Courtney) Ricci, a brother-in-law, Attilio Ciavattini, and also by several nieces, nephews, and other family members. Besides her parents Clara was predeceased by a sister, Rose Ciavattini, and also by a longtime companion, Walter Shapnek. During her lifetime she lived in Schenectady in the Goose Hill Section. A graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. She was a retired Payroll Clerk and Customer Service Operator for General Electric, Knolls Atomic Power Plant, and Lockheed Martin. She loved spending time in the Adirondacks with family and friends, she enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and a good game of scrabble. Entombment will take place in the family plot at the Most Holy Redeemer in Schenectady with a memorial service to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clara's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Betz, Rossi, Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Drive, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Online condolences may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019
