Clara Pajak, 92, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center, Schenectady, NY. Clara was born on May 18, 1927 in Schenectady, NY to the late John and Veronica (Wiesczynski) Pajak and was a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, Schenectady, NY. Clara was a member of St. Adalbert, Schenectady. She enjoyed playing softball, ice skating, fishing, riding the bicycle and spending time at the Great Sacandaga Lake with her family. She was also an avid bowler. Clara was married in 1965 to the late Theodore Pajak. He predeceased her in 2012. Survivors include her son, Walter Pajak (Monica) of Glenville; grandchildren, Jessice Bekkering (Ryan) of Scotia, Kyle Pajak of Glenville; sister of the late John Wilary, Joseph Wilary, Frances Krawiecki, Regina Wilary and Helen I. Zejewski. A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Church of St. Adalbert. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Rotterdam, NY. Online condolences at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019