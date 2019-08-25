|
Clarice A. (Grzasko) Budnick, formerly of Burnt Hills, NY, passed peacefully on August 3, 2019, one week shy of her 91st birthday in the truly caring hospice at Sudbury Pines Extended Care, in Sudbury, MA. Predeceased by her husband, Carl P. Budnick, married 60 years, Clarice was the loving mother of Larry and his wife, Eve of Wayland, MA; and Wendy Sheerin and her husband, Tim of Stamford, CT. Also survived by two granddaughters, Lyndsay and Kaitlin Sheerin; and two grandsons, Andrew and Ryan Budnick. Born in Utica, NY, daughter of John and Agnes Grzasko and sister of Mrs. Frances Warren, Clarice was always full of life and love, an avid gardener who cared deeply for the natural world around her, and was one heck of a mom. Clarice and Carl loved to travel, and were always very proud of their "we've been there" map of the world. A funeral ceremony will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 30th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the to help combat dementia and to provide the best care possible for those suffering from this disease.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019