It was March 21, 1937, the first full day of spring in Middleburgh, Schoharie Co., NY it didn't feel or look much like spring at all, the winds were howling. the snow was blowing as a matter of fact the conditions were close to blizzard like. Fire sirens rang out, as a small house in West Middleburgh was ablaze just as a baby boy entered the world. Oh what a night. A family welcomed their second son and named him Clark. Jump ahead nearly 83 years, March 9, 2020. The baby boy now an elderly man lies surrounded by loving family at his side. The day was long, lovely, and warm with beautiful sun light shining down on him. During the past several months he had reminisced of his long happy, sometimes tumultuous life with his children. The night was more quiet and solemn. His eyes closed for the final time as angels descended, wrapped their wings around him, and whisked him away to the his eternal resting place. He was a decorated USMC veteran of the Korean (War) conflict, discharged with a rank of Lt. Colonel. He married the love of his life, March 21,1958, Joanne D. Williams. They later divorced, and she predeceased him. He never remarried. Throughout his life he held various job positions: ranch hand in New Mexico; crane follower at GE; small truck driver for Sandy Sales; etc. He retired early due to illness. Survivors include: His four children: Cynthia Jean Joslin and spouse, Mark, of PA; Elizabeth Joanne La Mothe of Rotterdam, NY; Anna Marie Shepard and fiancée, Stan Bloodgood, of Las Vegas, NV; and Clark J. Shepard III and his significant other, Tammy Reagan, of Howes Cave, NY...with whom he resided. He also is survived by five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include his sister, Sandra Shepard Merwin residing in South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: Clark Sr. and Harriet Shepard, his parents; a younger brother, Keith Shepard; an older brother, William Shepard; a sister-in-law Gertrude Weiss Shepard, a niece, Linda Shepard; a brother-in-law, Elmer Merwin; a gr-nephew, Christopher Merwin, and two sons-in-law Timothey Leger Sr. and Edward La Mothe...among many others. There will be no calling hours or service as per the deceased's request. His organs were donated so others may live on. In the end his cremains will be set free to mingle with the wind. In lieu of cards or flowers the family requests that donations be made to the following organizations that assisted in caring for their beloved father during his final days. Please include with your donation..".In memory of Clark Shepard Jr." : 1. Helios Hospice...info@heliodcare.org (Look for the heart donation sign.); 2. Schoharie County Office for the Aging 113 Park Place Suite #3, Schoharie, Schoharie, NY, 12157: 3. your local Chapter of The ; or 4. Schoharie County Animal Shelter 304 Howes Cave Rd, Howes Cave, NY 12092.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020