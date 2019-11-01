|
|
Clarkson B. Farnsworth (Clark), of Scotia, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born on January 10, 1922 to the late Frederick and Herma B. Farnsworth of Huntington, Long Island. Clarkson was predeceased by his loving wife, Edith; his sister, Elizabeth Geheber and his brother, Theodore (Ted) Farnsworth. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Clarkson was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy. He proudly served on the aircraft carrier, USS LEYTE CV-32. After 39 years of active and reserve Navy time, he retired with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. In 1987, Clarkson and seven former members of the USS LEYTE CV-32 formed an association to hold annual reunions. He served as chairman and president of the association. Following active duty, Clarkson spent 35 years working for General Electric as a welder and metal fabricator. In his earlier years, he was very active with the Sea Scouts. In 1952, he joined the Schenectady Yacht Club where he remained an active member. He served as Commodore and was a member of the Board of Directors over the years. It was here that he spent time with his second love, "Clarede", a 1912 cabin cruiser. In 1952, he also joined the Mohawk- Hudson Power Squadron where he taught safe boating courses for over 50 years. Clarkson loved to keep busy and volunteered his time and welding skills to restore the USS SLATER. At age 93, he was honored for his years of welding expertise and efforts to restore his historic ship. He was an active member of the St. Andrew's Church in Scotia. Clarkson was a loyal and well respected friend to many. He was a devoted and loving uncle who gave his all for his family. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Road, Scotia. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. Family and friends may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarkson's name may be made to the USS Slater DE766, P.O. Box 1926 Albany, NY 12201, Schenectady Yacht Club Inc., 1676 NY-146, Rexford, NY 12148 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Road, Scotia, NY 12303. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019