Claude Ivo Cavoli Sr.,88, of Glenville, NY, passed peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Claude was born in Pinzolo, Italy on October 24, 1931. His family emigrated to the United States in 1946 and eventually settled in Schenectady. Claude served in the US Army in Texarkana, TX, where he met and married Betty Jordan in 1955. He worked at Pine Grove Dairy, Mohican Market. He was a carpenter, contractor and co-owned and operated Modern Shoe Repair. He entered the family knife sharpening business and eventually merged with his brother Adone to form Cavoli's Grinding Service, which is still a family-owned business in Schenectady. Claude was a baseball coach, an avid gardener, card player and farmer. He was an extremely generous and hard-working man. He was a proud member of the Trentino Club of New England, The Order Sons of Italy for over 50 years and the Guan-Ho-Ha Fish and Game Club. Claude is predeceased by his parents Vigilio and Marina Cavoli. He is survived by his children, Mary Cavoli-Kingsley (Steven), Claude Cavoli Jr. (Janet), Diane Palmier (Peter), and Nancy Lussier (Scott), his grandchildren, Stephanie, Adam, and Amanda Cavoli, Hannah Kutil, Emily, and Ryan Lussier and his great-grandchildren; Aiden and Leo Cavoli, Estella Fuentes. He is also survived by his brothers, Adone Cavoli (Barbara), Ivo Cavoli (Rita), Chester Cavoli, and sister Ida Chisamore (William), his beloved Cavoli, Binell, Martello and LeVasseur families and his longtime companion, Charlene Renna. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at the Order Sons of Italy of America, 2984 Hamburg St, Schenectady, NY 12303.





