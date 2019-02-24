|
|
Claudette Smith, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born on November 11, 1932 in Rotterdam to the late Claude and Margaret Morris Countermine. Claudette attended local school and went on to work for Woolworth's Department Store for 33 years. Upon retirement, Claudette worked until the age of 84 cleaning homes. She loved baseball, especially the Yankees. Claudette was a strong and caring woman who took great pride in caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Claudette is survived by her daughter, Sheila Countermine-McGee; son, Jesse Countermine; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Maryann Jones. Predeceased by her son, Donald Countermine; three brothers and two sisters. At the family's request, there will be no formal services at this time. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019