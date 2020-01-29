|
Clementina M. DiCocco, 98, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Clementina was born in Schenectady on October 23, 1921 a daughter of the late Stephen and Justine Stella (Alfonzo) Popolizio. She was raised on Barrett Street and educated at Oneida School. Clem worked at a glove factory in Gloversville and later as a laborer at the General Electric Company during WWII. Clementina was a grateful and gracious woman who had numerous passions including her family, her faith and in later years, visiting the casinos and an enjoyable yet slightly competitive game of cards with her sister Eleanor and nephew Steve. In her youth, she enjoyed roller-skating and tennis. She was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church where she married her beloved husband Pasquale on May 20, 1945 and later a communicant at Our Lady of Fatima. She was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale DiCocco; son, Michael DiCocco; siblings, Pat, Vincent and Steve Popolizio, (twins) Albert Popolizio and Josephine Tata, Philomena Pidgeon, Anna DiCocco and Eleanor Cioccke. Clementina is survived by her loving family; son, Robert (Sandra) DiCocco, of Clifton Park, daughter-in-law, Diane DiCocco, of Ballston Lake; grandchildren, Tim (Kelly) DiCocco, Mark (Bernadette) DiCocco, Theresa (Stacey) DiCocco, Bobby (Seiko) DiCocco, and Michael (Ashley) DiCocco; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Abby, Ainsley, Anthony, Gavin, Carly, 'Sweetheart' (Caidence), Michael Jr., Emma and Jake; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril & Method Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clementine's memory would be appreciated to Community Hospice, online at communityhopice.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020