Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 346-5802
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
1 Mohawk Ave
Scotia, NY 12302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford E. Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford E. Blair Obituary
Clifford E. Blair, 67, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his son, Shaun, alongside. Cliff was born in New Haven, CT on September 30, 1951 to the late Eugene and Mary Blair. He was a graduate of the Class of 1969 at Bishop Gibbons High School and also attended Schenectady Community College. He was a longtime resident of both Scotia and Schenectady. Cliff is survived by his sons, Shaun, and Michael (Kristen) Farrell; as well as many grandchildren, Josh, Noah, Grace, Eli, Nikki, Gabby, Lucas and Shaun Jr. (SJ). He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Al) Zielaskowski of Scotia and his brother, Greg (Joanne) of Johnstown. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many close, good friends. Cliff was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Swart and son, Christopher Andrako. Funeral viewing will be at the Bekkering - Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Daily Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now