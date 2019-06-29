Clifford E. Blair, 67, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his son, Shaun, alongside. Cliff was born in New Haven, CT on September 30, 1951 to the late Eugene and Mary Blair. He was a graduate of the Class of 1969 at Bishop Gibbons High School and also attended Schenectady Community College. He was a longtime resident of both Scotia and Schenectady. Cliff is survived by his sons, Shaun, and Michael (Kristen) Farrell; as well as many grandchildren, Josh, Noah, Grace, Eli, Nikki, Gabby, Lucas and Shaun Jr. (SJ). He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Al) Zielaskowski of Scotia and his brother, Greg (Joanne) of Johnstown. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many close, good friends. Cliff was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Swart and son, Christopher Andrako. Funeral viewing will be at the Bekkering - Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in The Daily Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019