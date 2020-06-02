Clyde LaCerais
Clyde LaCerais, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Born in Malone, NY, he served in the army during World War II and the Korean War. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and tending to his vegetable garden. Clyde was a Machine Operator for the St. Regis Paper Company in Glenville. He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 66 years, Elizabeth "Liz" DeFloria LaCerais. Survivors include two sons, Robert LaCerais and Ronald (Mary Jude) LaCerais, along with four grandchildren, Lisa, Geoffrey, Matthew, and David. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 2, 2020.
