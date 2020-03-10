|
Colby Thomas Batchelder, 20, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born on June 22, 1999 at Saratoga Hospital, he was the son of Kristen E. and Edwin A. Batchelder, III. Colby graduated from Hoosic Valley Central School in 2018 and played football for the Stampede continuing his football career throughout high school. He also attended the HVCC-Electrical Contractor Program and was employed with the IBEW Local 236 apprentice program. Colby was predeceased by his grandfather, the late Charles "Tommy" Antolick. Along with his parents, Kristen E. Batchelder (Charles A. Smith) and Edwin A. (Kara A.) Batchelder, III, Colby is survived by two siblings, Elizabeth A. Batchelder and Jordan E. Lichtenberger; his step brothers Joshua, Shawn, Zachary and Matthew Smith; his maternal grandmother Kathy Antolick; his paternal grandparents Edwin, Jr. and Caroline M. Alonzo Batchelder; Shirley A. Calkin, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, a niece, and many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 12 noon on Wednesday, (March 11) in the Transfiguration Parish Church, 17 S. Main St, Schaghticoke, NY followed at noon by a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. George Fleming officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Ave, Mechanicville. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Donate Life New York State, 218 Great Oaks Blvd. Albany, NY 12303 (https://www.donatelife.net). Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020