|
|
Coleman J. Ellen, of Schenectady , away Monday, March 30, 2020 at The Baptist Health Nursing Center. Cole was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High school. He later enlisted in the US Army during the invasion of Europe. Following his military service, he was the owner and operator of Gould Shoe Store for over 25 years. He was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Schenectady and involved in several area synagogues. He was a member and former commander of the Jewish War Veterans. Cole was a longtime volunteer at Sunnyview Rehabilitation. He will be remembered for his joking and great sense of humor. He was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Joy Ellen of Schenectady and his granddaughters, Amanda, Page and Elethia Dunbar and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister in law, Sandra Green and brothers in law, Michael Bassock and Stephen (Sharon) Bassock and his high school best friend Lenny Daffner. Cole was also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, June Bassock Ellen, his parents, Frank and Gussie and two sisters, Florence Pearson and May Kessler. He was also predeceased by Joy's best friend of 25 years, Lisa McNulty. Funeral services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020