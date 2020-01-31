Home

POWERED BY

Services
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 496-9106
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Ann Clark Cooney


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Ann Clark Cooney Obituary
Colleen Ann Cooney of Washingtonville, NY passed away on January 24th, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1950 to Thomas and Helen (Moffett) Clark, Sr. in Schenectady, NY. She was with her beloved husband, Kevin Cooney, for 31 years. Colleen loved cooking, the outdoors, gardening, camping, and Lake George. Colleen is survived by her husband Kevin Cooney, cherished children Benjamin Magurno, Tara Cooney (Jordan O'Connor), Mary Cooney (Marc Ewing), and Helene Cooney (Joshua Bollander), adored grandchildren Ryan, Kyleigh, and Christopher Magurno, Lucas Bollander, and Jameson and Hudson O'Connor, caring sister Michelle Marr (David Marr) and sister-in-law, Carol Clark, brother-in-law Theodore "Skip" Mertens, and by several nieces and nephews. Colleen was predeceased by her sister Linda Mertens and brother Thomas Clark, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Committal will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -