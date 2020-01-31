|
|
Colleen Ann Cooney of Washingtonville, NY passed away on January 24th, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1950 to Thomas and Helen (Moffett) Clark, Sr. in Schenectady, NY. She was with her beloved husband, Kevin Cooney, for 31 years. Colleen loved cooking, the outdoors, gardening, camping, and Lake George. Colleen is survived by her husband Kevin Cooney, cherished children Benjamin Magurno, Tara Cooney (Jordan O'Connor), Mary Cooney (Marc Ewing), and Helene Cooney (Joshua Bollander), adored grandchildren Ryan, Kyleigh, and Christopher Magurno, Lucas Bollander, and Jameson and Hudson O'Connor, caring sister Michelle Marr (David Marr) and sister-in-law, Carol Clark, brother-in-law Theodore "Skip" Mertens, and by several nieces and nephews. Colleen was predeceased by her sister Linda Mertens and brother Thomas Clark, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 1st, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Committal will be private.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020