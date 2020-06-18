Colleen Eva Dwyer
Mrs. Colleen Eva (Dumas) Dwyer, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born in Schenectady, NY to the late Eldrick Dumas and Sophia Gorcicki, she moved to Bristol, CT in 1964 where she raised her family until relocating to Southern Florida. The funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18th. To offer condolences, please visit Forest Hills, Palm City, Florida, website: https://www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com/

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
